Famous Yosemite ‘Firefall’ may not happen this year

Yosemite National Park's 'Firefall' phenomenon may not happen this year

(CNN) — It looks like a cross between a waterfall and a lava flow a dazzling sight that usually appears on a yearly basis.

But the optical illusion known as ‘Firefall’ might not happen this year at Yosemite National Park.

The all-natural magic trick occurs when light from the setting sun hits the waterfall at just the right angle.

It takes place for a short time in February.

This year, the window is February 13th through the 27th.

However, the National Park Service says horsetail fall has little to no water right now, so those hoping to see fire-fall will likely be disappointed.

