Family of Tyson employee who allegedly died from COVID-19 files $1B lawsuit against the company

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a Tyson employee who, according to court documents, died from COVID-19 has filed a lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit alleges the employee was not provided with personal protective equipment while working in the Amarillo facility.

The documents claim the employee fell and injured their knee while working back in April and was required to finish the shift after seeking on-site medical help. They later went to an outside medical facility for the injury and COVID-19 symptoms.

The court documents also show that the employee died on May 8.

The suit also alleges that 18 other Tyson employees have died from COVID-19.

The family is seeking $1 billion in damages.

