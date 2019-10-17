“Family Circle” magazine ends after nearly 90 years

(FOX NEWS) —Lifestyle magazine “family circle” will send out its last issue this December.

Meredith Publications announces the end of “family circle” magazine Wednesday after nearly 90 years in business.

The company saying it needs to continue investing in its brands with the highest growth potential.

Some of the magazine’s employees will be moving to other positions within the company.

Meredith publications did not specify just how many workers will be out of a job.

“Family Circle” has released an issue monthly ever since 1932.