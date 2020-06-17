Family celebrates grandmother’s 100th birthday during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Separated by a window at a Las Cruces senior center, a family gathered together to celebrate a big milestone.

Socorro Cuellar, also known as Grandma Coco, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family brought posters, balloons and Grandma Coco’s favorite, pan de dulce.

“We tried initially to plan a big party for her,” Kris Flores, her grandson, said. “COVID-19 came around, and now it’s a handful of people at a window trying to communicate with her.”

Grandma Coco still enjoyed herself by blowing out candles and kisses. Her family recollected on the long life, and accomplishments she’s made.

“She’s always been into church,” Flores said. “She’s been a foster mom for a lot of years. She’s parented something like 70 kids.”

When it was time to say goodbye, her family was in tears but grateful to share the day with her.

“For her to get this type of interaction, it is making her day right now,” Flores said.