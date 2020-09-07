Families celebrate Labor Day at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

FRITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Several families from all over the panhandle found themselves at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, this Labor Day weekend.

According to one visitor, the park offers a lot to do and is a great place to teak a break from the world and still social distance.

“It’s nice to come out here and you don’t have to worry about social distancing it’s pretty easy to just get out here and have your own little private time. It gives you that break from work and all the constant craziness going on in life,” Ellen Daugherty, stated.

Many set up tents for camping, enjoyed a swim in the lake and even brought a few of their furry companions to their three day weekend.

Park officials explained that they want everyone who visits to enjoy themselves but to also be safe while doing so. This includes keeping a watchful eye on children, learning the trails, and telling someone else where you are going.

More from MyHighPlains.com: