Families Belong Together Rally in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Across the country, protesters took to the streets opposing the Trump Administration's Zero-Tolerance policy, including right here in Amarillo.

Several dozens gathered at Sanborn Park, some donning white shirts, they said as a symbol of solidarity.

Supporters of all races and ages held signs one stating "Families Belong Together."

They rallied to speak out about the recent family separations at the Mexican border. They claim it's not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue but rather a humanitarian issue.

"I understand that there's (sic) laws and regulations, but to tear families apart is an atrocity and inhumane. It doesn't matter whether you're black, brown, white, everybody's equal. Everybody's equal," said Deb Buntzen, Rally Organizer.

We're told no group or affiliation created this rally, rather it was a collection of local citizens.

