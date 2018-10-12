Fallen Federal Agent Escorted Back to Amarillo

One week after Federal Agent Kristopher Youngberg died in a car accident near Oklahoma City, his body returns to Amarillo.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and representatives from 11 different Texas law enforcement agencies escorted Youngberg to Amarillo from Oklahoma City.

Youngberg moved to Amarillo in 2014 when was assigned to Pantex by the Department of Energy to work for the Office of Secure Transportation, but he spent his entire life serving his country.

Youngberg joined the Marine Corps in 1999 and was deployed to Iraq in 2005. After that, he spent time in private security and a sheriff’s department before joining the Department of Energy.

It was not just his friends, family, and co-workers honoring their fallen brother, local law enforcement and fire departments all came together to pay their respects.

“Agent Youngberg was a hero in my eyes,” said Assistant Deputy Administrator OST Vincent Fisher. “He was a family man, a father, a husband, a dedicated agent within the office of secure transportation.”

Youngberg was a Kansas native and lived in Albuquerque before moving to Amarillo four years ago.

He was not in Amarillo a long time, but you can see the impact he had on his brothers and sisters in law enforcement that took part in the escort to make sure Youngberg made it home to his family and friends.

Agent Youngberg leaves behind his wife and two young kids.

We will have more on this story coming up on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00.