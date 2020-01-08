“Fake Marine” Breaches Trump Security Checkpoints

Secret Service reports sex offender dishonorably discharged from the military managed to get past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Trump was leaving Sunday.

(WPTV/NBC News) The Secret Service reports a man, who was dishonorably discharged from the military, managed to get past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Trump was leaving Sunday.

Brandon Mark Magnan and an unidentified male passenger drove up to a checkpoint at around 3 p.m. and identified himself as security for Marine One, the president’s helicopter, according to an arrest affidavit.

The identification he gave to Palm Beach County deputies had the seals of the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Security Flight Detachment.

Palm Beach County deputies let Magnan through the checkpoint after checking his I.D.

Magnan was let through a second checkpoint at Atlantic Aviation, a private area on the grounds of PBIA, and said he worked for Marine One security, presenting the same I.D., according to the arrest report.

Shortly after, another deputy went up to Magnan and asked to see his credentials, questioning his identification because he was not wearing a Marine Corps uniform, “as is common practice during active presidential travel.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tJkfud

More from MyHighPlains.com: