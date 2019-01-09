News

Facebook Use Can Lead To Perceived Bad Physical Health

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 06:26 AM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 06:26 AM CST

Using Facebook can affect the way you perceive your physical health.

Research from the University of Surrey finding Facebook users who compared themselves to other people on the site were more aware of their physical ailments, weight change, and muscle tension.

The study published Tuesday surveyed 165 people.

Researchers believe those who use the social networking site could have more opportunities to compare themselves to others who they perceive as "better off." 
 

