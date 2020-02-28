Facebook to start tracking Michael Bloomberg’s political ads

The social media giant, which also owns Instagram, will be allowing the public to track Bloomberg ads to see what's sponsored and what's not.

(FOX NEWS) — One Democratic presidential candidate will soon face tighter scrutiny online.

Facebook and Instagram will start tracking Michael Bloomberg’s political ads on both social media platforms.

The move coming after it was learned Bloomberg’s campaign was paying popular “meme” accounts to post content on Instagram.

Social media influencers will also now have to use a Facebook content tool, allowing Facebook to disclose if any of their posts are paid partnerships.

This changes a previous position of allowing political ads but not cataloguing them publicly.

Federal Election Commission rules don’t address social media influencers, but do require any paid candidate advocacy to disclose the name of the payer.

More from MyHighPlains.com: