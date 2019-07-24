Facebook group helping out local teachers

Teachers like Reeves-Hinger Elementary First Grade Teacher Ashley McCaslin want to make sure their classroom is put together to fit the needs of their students.



That’s become a little easier now thanks to a Facebook group created this summer by a Texas teacher.

“It’s given me so many things that I couldn’t go out and get on my own,” said Ashley McCaslin, Reeves-Hinger Elementary First Grade Teacher.

The group is called “Support a Teacher-Teacher Gifting.”

It lets teachers post a classroom wish list, then others on the page can gift teaches all across the country, their particular items.

“These are things that you’re like oh my gosh, I wish I could really have that but I just can’t go out and buy it today. Then you know a couple of days from now, your doorbell rings and you’re like oh yay,” said McCaslin.

It’s also inspired creativity.

“I’d look on other people’s wish lists and be like oh that’s a great idea. Then I would already start brainstorming ways to use those different things,” said McCaslin.

Not only has McCaslin given and received items because of this but she’s also established relationships with other teachers. Some right down the hall.

“I realized that she was four classes down from me. So I walked down and said hey I think we met on this nationwide Facebook page but hey nice to meet you, it was kind of cool,” said McCaslin.

But it all boils down to helping her students.

“I mean it’s fun for me to get these presents and to give these presents but in the end, the kids are the ones that benefit from it all,” said McCaslin.

If you’d like to help out teachers with their wish lists, here’s a link to the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/458718938247933/?epa=SEARCH_BOX