Facebook debuts blood donation tool in US

When you think about donating blood, you probably think about disasters

American Red Cross Cliff Numark says, “The irony is the patients who suffer from those tragedies, actually they’re alive because people days before had given blood to make sure that it’s readily available.”

Every two seconds in the United States, a patient needs the gift of blood.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says, “There are so many medical problems in the world, which are not medical problems. They are marketing problems. It’s convincing people to do the right thing. And so this is a problem we can solve.”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says, “You don’t do a lot of interviews. Yet, you decided to talk about this particular topic. Why is that?”

Sandberg says, “Because I really care about this. You know, this is about bringing people together, which is core to our mission to help solve a problem.”

The problem: The Red Cross says only 3% of people in the United States who can give blood do so.

Sheryl Sandberg thinks Facebook is uniquely poised to step in.

Sandberg says, “We’re going to put a notice right at the top of news feed asking people to register if they want to. And if you register with our partners, like the American Red Cross, if there’s a need for blood in your city, they’re going to be able to notify you.”

It’s something Facebook has already done in 4 other countries.

Signed up more than 35 million people as blood donors.

But of course, that’s no guarantee people will actually donate.

Or that they’ll trust Facebook to facilitate that happening.

Dr. Gupta says, “Health information is the most intimate, intimate information people have. And there’s been concerns about privacy. How do you balance that?”

Sandberg says, “Well, with blood donations we’re not using or giving out any personal information. We show you a notice. You choose to go to a partner site like the American Red Cross and register. They’ll send you a notification and then you can choose to give them your information. We’re not passing any individual information at all.”

Facebook launched its blood donation tool Wednesday.