Facebook adds part time fake news fact checkers

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook fights fake news.
The social media giant is adding part-time fake news fact-checkers.
The company is creating a pilot program to hire contracted “community reviewers” to flag false articles.
This, in turn, helps Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers, who are approved by Poynter’s International fact-checking network.
Facebook will hire the “community reviewers” through another third-party contractor called “Appen.”
The company will also partner with you-gov, a public opinion and data company to make sure Appen hires a diverse group of reviewers.
