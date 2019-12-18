Facebook adds part time fake news fact checkers

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook fights fake news.

The social media giant is adding part-time fake news fact-checkers.

The company is creating a pilot program to hire contracted “community reviewers” to flag false articles.

This, in turn, helps Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers, who are approved by Poynter’s International fact-checking network.

Facebook will hire the “community reviewers” through another third-party contractor called “Appen.”

The company will also partner with you-gov, a public opinion and data company to make sure Appen hires a diverse group of reviewers.

