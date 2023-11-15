BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FAA has given license authorization to SpaceX for the second launch of Starship.

According to a statement from the FAA, the license applies to all phases of the operation. This includes pre-flight preparations, liftoff, the water landing of the Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico and the water landing of the Starship vehicle in the Pacific Ocean.

The SpaceX Starship rocket stands on the launchpad ahead of its scheduled launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica as seen from South Padre Island, Texas on April 17, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the FAA concluded there are “no significant environmental changes.”

SpaceX announced that the second flight of the fully integrated Starship could happen as early as Friday.

“The second flight test will debut a hot-stage separation system and a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, in addition to reinforcements to the pad foundation and a water-cooled steel flame deflector, among many other enhancements,” SpaceX stated.