Ezekiel Elliott to pay for funeral of star 8th grade football player

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral of a teenage football player who died in a shooting last weekend.

Jaylon McKenzie was hit by a stray bullet after an eighth grade dance in Belleville, Illinois Saturday night.

The 14-year-old was building a reputation for himself as a star football player.

Jaylon was recently featured in Sports Illustrated magazine as one of the “six teens who will rule the future in sports.”

Wednesday evening on Twitter the Dallas Cowboys announced that Elliot would pay for Jaylon’s funeral expenses.

Jaylon’s father says the support coming in has made a big difference.

Jaylon’s family is currently making funeral arrangements for their son.