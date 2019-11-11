Extended Hands helping Fritch community

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started out as a clothing closet in Fritch, has now turned into something much much more.

“If you lose everything and we have it, you’re more than welcome to come and get it. It’s free,” said Jami Mayfield, Extended Hands Director.

That’s the mission statement behind Fritch non-profit, Extended Hands.

“We’re here to help anybody who has suffered fire loss, basically just in hard times in all reality,” said Mayfield.

But they wanted to help out even more, recently extending a helping hand to Sanford-Fritch I.S.D.

“We’re a very poor school district to begin with, so any assistance we can get is great,” Jim McClellan, Sanford-Fritch I.S.D. Superintendent.

“Teachers at the elementary, they receive school supplies, extra school supplies for kids that come in later or if kids continue throughout the year and they run out of pencils, crayons, rulers, whatever. They have a back supply of those supplies so nothing has to go home need be of saying hey we need this, it’s there for them,” said Mayfield.

They also helped teachers at the junior high and high school as well, helping them out with various essentials such as hand sanitizer, tumblers and Lysol wipes.

But the generosity didn’t stop there, as they handed out goodie bags to other faculty too.

“There’s the administration building as well and the bus drivers and all these people that pour into our kids and so it’s just one of those that we wanted to make sure that they know they’re appreciated because they do handle our kids as well,” said Mayfield.

“With that came blessings on cards and things like that, that always helps as well. They’re praying for us and thinking about us and we’re so appreciative of what they’ve done,” said McClellan.

“It’s thank you for taking care of our kids and let’s help take care of you and a need,” said Mayfield.