AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Imagine getting to explore most of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum with the lights off and just a flashlight in hand.

That’s what you can get at the Night @ PPHM event coming up on June 11th.

There are time slots you’ll need to sign up for, that way everyone can be socially distanced and safe.

For more information or to sign up click here.