Exploding e-cigarette

(New England Journal of Medicine) - A Nevada teen had to go to the emergency room after an e-cigarette exploded in his mouth.

The incident happened in March of last year but was recently profiled in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The explosion shattered the 17-year-old jaw, knocked out several of his teeth and tore a hole through his gums.

His mother drove him several hours from their Ely home to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The doctors had to perform numerous procedures including having his jaw wired shut for several weeks.

He has since fully recovered from the injury.

