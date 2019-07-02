Expert advice on keeping kids safe from drowning

The American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines to help parents prevent drownings.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in US children between the ages of 1 and 4.

Now the American Academy of Pediatrics has new guidelines to try to prevent drownings.

Drowning doesn’t always happen in a large pool or body of water.

It only takes two inches of water for a child to drown.

Experts say parents should pay close attention any time small kids are around water including bathtubs, buckets and other containers.

They should also keep small inflatable pools empty and deflated when not in use.

Pool owners should have four-side fencing with a locking gate around their pool.

While the AAP recommends that all children and adults take swim lessons not everyone can afford them.

The group says there are “significant racial and socioeconomic disparities in drowning rates among children.”

Overall, African-American children have the highest drowning fatality rates.

The AAP says it is a problem that can be solved if communities provide free or low-cost swim lessons.