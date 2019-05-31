Exercise to protect your brain

More reasons to get on the move.

While exercise is proven to be good at preventing and improving symptoms of serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

A new study says it will also protect your brain too by helping to fight against brain aging.

The latest study followed the activity levels of over 400 older adults and then examined their brains after death.

While most had age-related brain changes, the ones who exercised more, showed better cognitive levels.

Researchers say they also found evidence that exercise protected against brain changes even in those with dementia.

The study findings were published in the journal “Neurology.”