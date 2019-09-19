Exclusive Screening and Discussion on American Human Trafficking to Benefit Survivors Helped by Refugee Services of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday, September 19, Refugee Services of Texas will present an exclusive screening of the award-winning film The Long Night at RST’s Bethesda Outreach Center in Amarillo. Set in Seattle, the documentary feature follows seven lives that are forever altered by the brutal American sex trade.

The screening will be followed by a one-on-one discussion with Survivor and 2012 graduate of Tascosa High School, Berkley Bartosiewicz, who will describe her journey from substance abuse and becoming a victim of sex trafficking to ultimate safety and redemption.

After she was arrested in Bossier, Louisiana in 2014, Bartosiewicz returned home to Amarillo to receive counseling at Family Support Services and participated in a 12-step recovery program. Five years later, she is employed and enrolled in the Radiation Therapy program at Amarillo College.

Refugee Services Texas operates one of the most effective anti-trafficking task forces in the state. A raffle and silent auction will accompany the screening and discussion event to raise money for RST’s life-changing work to rescue and redeem the lives that have been stolen by human trafficking.

RST’s services are inclusive, serving all survivors of sex and labor trafficking, including adults, minors, foreign-born and U.S. Citizens, and all genders. The organization’s anti-trafficking programs are located across Texas and in the Panhandle through the 806 ACTS Program located in Amarillo and Lubbock.