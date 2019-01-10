Excessive Body Fat Linked To Smaller Brain

A new study says there’s a link between brain size and excess body fat.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, says that people who are too heavy, especially around the waistline, have shrunken gray matter volume in their brains.

So what is the gray matter?

It’s what contains most of the human brain’s 100 billion nerve cells.

And scientists say the more gray matter that shrinks, the more likely someone could develop dementia.

The study in question focused on more than 9,600 middle-age people in Britain.

Scientists say they found that people who higher body mass index and waist-to-hip ratio had the lowest gray matter volume.

But experts note that more research is needed as to why there is a connection between obesity and brain volume.