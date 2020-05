AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DJ Stubben with Welcome Pardner in Amarillo sends personalized envelopes full of business flyers and coupons to help people in our community. Now, she has turned her eyes to helping high school graduates.

Watch the video above to see more of our conversation with Stubben.

If you have a graduate that you would like to get one of these in the mail, you can have them personalized, by giving DJ a call at (806)356-1555 or by going to welcomepardner.com.