Evening storm chances for Northern counties

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning, lows will be in the low to mid 60’s and as we make our way into the afternoon hours, most of us will see calmer conditions along with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be reaching the upper 80’s low 90’s today. Do expect winds out of the southwest at about 10 mph and an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon hours. By evening time we will tracking chances of rain mostly affecting the northern parts of our viewing area. No severe weather is anticipated at this time.

As we begin the new work week, the chances of rain do a return with scattered thunderstorms anticipated for your Monday afternoon. Temperatures again will be reaching the upper 80’s, so we’re looking at below average temperatures during this time of year. Isolated storm chances continue for your Tuesday with temperatures reaching in the mid to upper 80’s.