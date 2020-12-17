Essential workers offered West Texas A&M University lead group therapy sessions

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Graduate students at the Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work at West Texas A&M University is offering free therapy sessions to those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

The students are required to put together the virtual sessions including having HIPPA compliant forms to ensure the privacy of the person receiving therapy. Instructors will sit in on the sessions to assist if they are needed.

“I can only imagine the stress that our healthcare workers are under and the amount of trauma and grief they have experienced over the past year,” said Alyson Morgan, WT social work instructor and graduate field liaison, who developed the program. “To combat this, our graduate social work program has developed a group therapy opportunity for essential personnel focusing on trauma, grief, stress management and coping skills.”

Healthcare workers, first responders, and other frontline workers, are encouraged to take part in the sessions to hopefully relive stress and trauma that they may have had to face.

Session 1: Compassion Fatigue / Secondary Trauma: 8 p.m. Jan. 5 – Jan.7

Session 2: Grief / Loss: 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 14

Session 3: Stress Management / Physical Fatigue: 8 p.m. and Jan. 19

Session 4: Coping Skills / Resources: 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and Jan. 28