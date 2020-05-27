Escaped inmate in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Swisher County escapee is in custody after an officer-involved shooting and leading officers on a chase in Tulia.

It happened around 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office, the Swisher County Deputies, Texas Department Public Safety, and Tulia Police Department received information that the escapee was possibly in a red Cadillac.

Deputies said they were able to find a vehicle matching that description and conducted a traffic stop near Highway 87 in Tulia.

The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office said as deputies approached the vehicle, the driver got out and a person who was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle jumped into the driver seat. Deputies said they were able to identify the person as the escapee.

Officials said deputies deployed a taser, which was ineffective, and as the vehicle moved towards deputies, shots were fired hitting the suspect in the left shoulder.

The sheriff’s office said a chase ensued through Tulia. Officials said a PIT maneuver stopped the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office, per policy, deputies were placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being handled by the Texas Rangers.

