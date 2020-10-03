Epilepsy Foundation Texas to hold annual Epilepsy Steakout

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Epilepsy Foundation Texas is holding its annual Great Epilepsy Steakout virtually this year.

The foundation held a kick-off Zoom and Facebook Live event on Oct. 3 and opened their silent auction to the public.

The Epilepsy Foundation Texas leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

The Steakout is a week-long event, that will help the foundation engage with all of their participants.

The Steakout celebration and auction will take place on October 10, and will be two fun-filled evenings to raise funds for those living with epilepsy.

Items in the live auction will include a 7-9 night stay in Antigua at the Veranda, a 7-10 night stay in St. Lucia at St. James’s Club, and an adult-only trip to Palm Island at the Grenadines. Along with numerous smaller ticket items like a handgun, gift cards, Amarillo Bulls merchandise, home décor, and more.

Those wanting more information regarding the event can visit www.eftx.org.

