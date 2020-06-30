EMS calls drop 26 percent in pandemic

Calls to EMS drop by more than a quarter percent during the height of the pandemic, according to a study

(FOX NEWS) — Since the start of the pandemic, EMS calls have dropped across the country.

A new study in the journal “Academic Emergency Medicine” looked at the number of EMS calls in the United States, within a six week period, starting in the beginning of March.

Researchers found EMS calls fell by about 26-percent when compared to the same time period in previous years.

At the same time, the rate of EMS attended deaths doubled, while the rate of injuries decreased.

The results may reflect a hesitance of calling 9-1-1 due to coronavirus fears.