EMS calls drop 26 percent in pandemic

News

Calls to EMS drop by more than a quarter percent during the height of the pandemic, according to a study

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Since the start of the pandemic, EMS calls have dropped across the country.

A new study in the journal “Academic Emergency Medicine” looked at the number of EMS calls in the United States, within a six week period, starting in the beginning of March.

Researchers found EMS calls fell by about 26-percent when compared to the same time period in previous years.

At the same time, the rate of EMS attended deaths doubled, while the rate of injuries decreased.

The results may reflect a hesitance of calling 9-1-1 due to coronavirus fears.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss