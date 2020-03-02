(NBC News) Two people walked away unhurt after the small plane they were in made an emergency landing near Phoenix, Arizona Monday.
Without a tire and landing gear, the plane made a smooth landing on its belly at Goodyear Airport.
The pilot and one other person immediately exited the aircraft.
Emergency crews were waiting on the ground.
More: http://bit.ly/32JUhEH
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Warrants issued for couple guilty in guardian fraud case
- Albuquerque schools to issue memo on immigration enforcement
- Man charged in Iowa with harboring runaway Mississippi teen
- Emergency Landing Caught On Camera
- Texas Transporation Commission approves bid for next phase of SL 335 construction