Emergency Landing Caught On Camera

Pilot brings in small plane for a belly landing after landing gear malfunction.

(NBC News) Two people walked away unhurt after the small plane they were in made an emergency landing near Phoenix, Arizona Monday.

Without a tire and landing gear, the plane made a smooth landing on its belly at Goodyear Airport.

The pilot and one other person immediately exited the aircraft.

Emergency crews were waiting on the ground.

