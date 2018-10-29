Embracing Christmas Creep

(NBC News) The McBride family of Orange County, California has decided "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" when it comes to retailers who keep opening Christmas season earlier and earlier.



"The mall starts September, October so why can't I start then too?" Jenn McBride asks.



The McBrides' Christmas actually began weeks ago, and the decorations are all ready for a month from now.



"It'll look good for Thanksgiving dinner, too," Chuck McBride says.



Retailers are again starting the season even earlier this year.



RetailMeNot.Com's Sara Skirboll says the key is to make the idea of early Christmas shopping work to your advantage.



"Shoppers are really buying into the notion that they need to get their lists in order and get their holiday shopping done sooner rather than later," she says.



That philosophy works just fine for folks like the McBrides.



"I love the lights in the house and the way that it all looks it makes me feel more peaceful to have it up so it will help me with my stress," Jenn says.



