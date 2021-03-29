Elon Musk: Starship SN11 launch plans postponed to Tuesday

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Despite the urge of the company to test launch the SN11 Starship, SpaceX is taking things slow.
According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the flight was postponed to “not earlier than tomorrow.”
In a tweet, Musk said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch on Monday.
According to Cameron County officials, Boca Chica Beach and portions of State Highway 4 were going to be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
SpaceX originally planned to perform a test flight of the Starship SN11 on Friday but postponed the event due to poor weather and “additional checkouts” needed for the test.