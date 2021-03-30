Elon Musk announces $30M donation to Cameron Co, city of Brownsville

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that he will donate $30 million to Cameron County and the city of Brownsville.

Through a tweet, Musk said $20 million will go towards schools and $10 million will go towards the revitalization of downtown Brownsville.

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

The city of Brownsville answered Musk showing gratitude.

“We look forward to continuing to work with @Elon and @SpaceX!” said the city on social media.

https://twitter.com/BTxRGV/status/1376911477219659777

Earlier this month, the creator of the Mars exploration project SpaceX, announced that he wants to take his project a step further by incorporating Boca Chica Village into a city called “Starbase.”

Cameron county Judge Eddie Trevino said in a public statement:

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”