Elevate Amarillo Hosting Membership Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Elevate Amarillo is a group of young professionals trying to make the city a better place for everyone.

Right now they’re hosting a membership drive and invite area young professionals to join.

Membership into Elevate Amarillo includes discounts to local businesses, member-only speaker events, networking events, pillar events and Elevate swag.

Their membership drive is May 27th at the Derrick Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information visit their website here.

