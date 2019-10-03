Elementary school principal found intoxicated with gun incurs charges for false statements

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Campbell County Schools elementary principal turned herself into the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident in mid-September.

According to the media release from CCSO, Wynn Elementary School principal Dr. Krissy Lynn Cobb, who is currently suspended without pay, was found unresponsive by sheriff’s deputies after reports were called in near the area of High Knob Road on Sept. 12. She was found with a handgun and was intoxicated.

Initially, Cobb was taken to Jellico Hospital and she told deputies she had been out for a walk and was forced at gunpoint to consume and smoke unknown substances by her husband. She also alleged her husband assaulted her and was looking for her.

Investigators contacted Cobb’s husband, who was cooperative and denied the incident happened and provided a witness statement to corroborate his whereabouts at the time of the alleged assault.

In a followup interview, Cobb admitted that her husband had not assaulted her and after further investigation and additional interviews, it was determined that an alleged assault could not have feasibly occurred, according to CCSO.

Cobb also stated in her interview that she had consumed two alcoholic beverages on her walk the night of the alleged assault, CCSO said, and investigators processed Cobb’s vehicle for evidence and recovered what is believed to be remnants of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Krissy Lynn Cobb surrendered herself to Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

CCSO says that Cobb is currently charged with: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, public intoxication, filing a false police report, and littering.

She was booked into the Campbell County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Director of Campbell Co Schools, Jennifer Fields confirmed Wednesday that Cobb was principal of Wynn Elementary and issued the following statement:

I am in communication with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and Dr. Krissy Cobb has suspended without pay. Jennifer Fields, Director of Campbell County Schools

