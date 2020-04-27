Elementary school principal battling cancer gets parade of support at home

GOOCHLAND, Va (WRIC) — Gary Black was not expecting dozens of Louisa County school students and staff to stop by his home in Goochland Sunday.

After lining up at a nearby Food Lion parking lot, families and staff took off to rally for their elementary school principal battling pancreatic cancer.

“…on a normal Sunday, just trying to get some schoolwork done, and then I hear a fire or a police siren going off in my yard, and I first said ‘What did my teenage daughter do?,” Black said.

Encouraging messages sent from inside cars included “We Miss You,” “Be Strong” and “You Got This.”

Sunday’s parade was not a quick trip around the block, many students and staff at Trevillian Elementary traveled over 40 minutes to Black’s home.

Black says he was diagnosed with cancer back in January and says after seeing familiar faces he was emotional.

“Tears come to your eyes a little bit when you finally realize what’s going on, just because of the support people taking a couple hours out there Sunday to do something like this. It’s really sweet, really cool for them to do that. It means a lot to me,” Black said.









