El Paso Walmart victim Chris Grant responds to claims he made up story

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the victims of the Walmart mass shooting is responding to recent media reports that the story he told a CNN anchor wasn’t entirely accurate.

Chris Grant was one of the 25 victims who was shot during the Aug. 3 shooting at the El Paso Walmart and lived. He was interviewed in the days following the tragedy and told CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo details of the shooting.

In the interview, Grant describes throwing bottles at the Walmart shooter in an effort to deter him.

“I started throwing random bottles at him,” Grant said during his interview with CNN. “I’m not a baseball player, so one went this way, one went that way.”

Last week, Grant was among the victims who were to be honored by President Donald Trump, but he was detained, according to media reports, by the Secret Service for an outstanding warrant. The Secret Service told KTSM they detained one guest but would not release the name.

“On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, a White House visitor with an arrest warrant was temporarily detained by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” a statement read. “It was subsequently determined that while the arrest warrant was still active, the agency that issued the warrant would not extradite, at which time the individual was released from Secret Service custody.”

An El Paso Police spokesman also told media outlets Grant’s “statements were inconsistent with what was revealed on video.”

It is unclear what Grant was doing during the Walmart massacre, but police do not dispute that he was injured in the attack, which killed 22 El Pasoans and wounded two dozen others.

On Monday, a statement was released by a local public relations firm on behalf of Grant.