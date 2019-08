Amarillo 91°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 91°

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Climate Prediction Center is reporting that El Niño has transitioned to a neutral state, which is predicted to continue through winter in the Northern Hemisphere for 2020.

Typically for the Panhandle, this means equal to better-than-equal chances of rain and snow through the winter. In other words, trending toward a normal pattern.

