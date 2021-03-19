Eight dead in Georgia spa shootings

(NBC News) Eight people are dead and a suspected gunman is in custody following a series of shootings at three Georgia spas.

The first shooting took place in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, around 5 p.m.

Roughly 45 minutes later more attacks were reported in Atlanta.

After a brief manhunt, deputies in Cherokee County took 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long into custody.

“We had really good information about his vehicle, and of course cameras are everywhere now, so from what I understand they were comparing the images from the suspect and his, vehicle and tag information and all that with what they have down there…and that’s how we came to the conclusion that he was a suspect in Atlanta,” Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said after Long’s capture.

All of the victims were women.

Police have not commented on a possible motive.

