Eggo releasing Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Cookie pancakes just in time for the holidays

(WJW) — It’s almost time for another change of seasons and with that comes new food flavors.

Eggo is launching a new rotation of limited-edition seasonal pancakes ahead of the fall and winter seasons, the company confirmed to FOX 8.

Eggo Pumpkin Pie Pancakes and Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes will be heading to the frozen food aisle at your local grocer soon.

“Eggo Seasonal Pancakes are warm and fluffy, inside and out, with irresistibly delicious flavors inspired by the seasons,” the company said. “On busy days simply heat for a homemade taste, without the hassle.”

The frozen pancakes are sold in an 8 count package.

Some social media users have reported that they have already found the Pumpkin Pie Pancakes in store.

Eggo has not said when the Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes will hit shelves, but we know it’ll be in the coming months.

The company also sells Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes during the summer months.

More for information on Eggo products and flavors, visit the Kellogg’s website.

