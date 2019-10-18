WT’s new research on Hispanic Serving Institutions

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This afternoon the Office of Evaluation and Research at West Texas A&M University presented first-of-its-kind research on Hispanic Serving institutions.

Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) are colleges or universities where the total Hispanic enrollment makes up a minimum of 25% of the total headcount enrollment.

The National Science Foundation is looking to set aside funding for HSIs and has already funded research projects all across the country.

Executive Director Dr. Michael Preuss said many HSIs need to make changes to better serve their Hispanic students.

“We’re finding a tremendous ethnic divide, in opinion, about what is being done and what should be done, and we’re kind of siding with the Hispanics. You would think that if you’re going to ask someone what they need, then you probably ought to listen to that group,” said Dr. Preuss.

Dr. Preuss said they made three recommendations based on the findings of their research.

Dr. Preuss told us HSIs need to better accommodate Hispanic culture, focus more on getting Hispanic students into the stem workforce, and lastly, it is important to pay attention to the background and experiences of students when they come to an HSI.

Dr. Preuss also said the number of HSIs is increasing yearly, with about 20 more each year. He said 66% of Hispanic students who attend college go to an HSI.

Dr. Preuss said because the majority of Hispanic college students go to an HSI, those are the best places to impact Hispanic students’ outcomes.