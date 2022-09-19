CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are calling on local employers to participate in its career fair, occurring on the university’s Canyon campus in early October.

According to a news release from the university, employers who want to participate in the event can register on the university’s website by Thursday. The university’s Fall Career and Internship Expo will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 in the First United Bank Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

This event gives students at West Texas A&M University about to enter the job market or who are seeking internships the chance to connect with companies who are seeking employees or interns. The release said that around 100 companies are signed up to participate in this year’s fair so far.

“This is an excellent opportunity for employers to connect with educated, trained and disciplined WT students who are eager to enter the workforce,” Sam Langford, the assistant director of the Office for Career and Professional Development at the university, said in the release.

The university will also host future career- and internship-centered events for students in 2023, including:

Summer Camp Job Fair on Feb. 2;

Spring Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 9;

Educators Expo on March 22;

Part-time Job and Internship Fair on April 13;

Nonprofit Networking Fair on April 20.

For more information about October’s career fair, visit the university’s website.