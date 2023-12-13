CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that some of its student researchers, along with a professor, published a new study about a “new metal compound that could aid in the search for more efficient electronics.”

According to WTAMU officials, the students—along with Dr. Keshav Shrestha, assistant professor of physics in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, and other team members—published “Electronic Properties of Kagome Metal ScV6Sn6 Using High-Field Torque Magnetometry” on Dec. 7 in Physical Review B, the world’s largest physics journal.

WTAMU officials said Cole Phillips, a senior physics major from Amarillo, and Thinh (John) Nguyen, a WT graduate now pursuing a Ph.D. in chemistry at Texas A&M University, were among the research team examining a vanadium-based compound that could have a profound impact on the development of quantum computers.

“Shrestha and several of his students conducted experiments at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Florida, on Kagome lattices in newly discovered metal compounds, similar to lattice patterns found in natural minerals.” said school officials. “The unusual geometry of these Kagome materials, whose atomic structures resemble woven Japanese baskets, have topological properties that can increase the speed of electrical transmissions.”

According to the press release, the compound of scandium, vanadium, and tin studied by Phillips, Nguyen, and others showed superconducting properties at low temperatures in the Florida lab.

“The most intriguing thing about Kagome metal, especially ScV6Sn6, is that this is a new material, which means there are still many potentially undiscovered properties that need to be unveiled to complete the whole picture,” said Nguyen.

Further, WTAMU officials stated that the unique properties of these Kagome materials could be used in the creation of quantum computers, which are thousands of times faster than current models.

“Research into this type of metal will give us insight that can possibly help us find a room-temperature or topological superconductor, the holy grail of this field,” said Phillips.