CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the ninth Buffalo Council Sporting Clay Competition was held Saturday morning at the Amarillo Gun Club with the goal of raising funds for WTAMU scholarships.

According to officials, sponsorship levels ranged from $500 to $5,000, which included various allotments of four-person teams. Donors can also sponsor groups of WT Trap and Skeet Team members in the competition.

Proceeds benefit student scholarships through the WTAMU Foundation. The Buffalo Council is an independent fundraising arm dedicated to promoting scholarships and University advancement, said officials.