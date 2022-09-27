CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West, along with the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series, will host two award-winning authors who will speak on their research through archives and archaeological sites from Spain, Mexico and the southwestern region of the United States.

According to a news release from the university, West Texas A&M University will host Richard and Shirley Flint for a lecture titled “To and Fro without a Road Map: Which Way the Coronado Expedition Chose to Go and Why.” The lecture is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Hazlewood Lecture Room at the Panhandle-Plans Historical Museum, located at 2503 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

“We are pleased to have Richard and Shirley Flint to give us the latest and best word on the route and activities of the Coronado expedition in the Texas Panhandle—a truly significant event in our regional history,” Alex Hunt, the university’s CSAW director, a regents professor of English and a Vincent-Haley professor of Western Studies, said in the release.

According to the release, the Coronado expedition took place from 1540-1542 across what is now New Mexico, the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and into central Kansas.

“We will discuss results of our 40-plus years of archival research and fieldwork concerning the Coronado expedition,” the Flints said in the release. “Specifically, we outline factors that influenced the route the expedition took to travel from Pecos Pueblo in New Mexico to a Native Teya village in Blanco Canyon in the Texas South Plains and back.”

The authors will also participate in a student question and answer session titled “History, Archeology, Culture with Richard and Shirley Flint” at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Blackburn Room at the Cornette Library on West Texas A&M University’s campus. This event is also open to the public.

This event is the second of six lectures as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series’ fall schedule. According to the release, the lecture will also be accessible via Zoom at this link.