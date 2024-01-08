CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that three music students placed second in a national opera competition at the start of January.

Students Brooklynn King, a junior music major from Pearland; Erin Hinds, a senior music major from Amarillo; and Sarah Estes, a sophomore music major from Turpin, Okla. participated and placed in the National Opera Association’s Rober Hansen Collegiate Opera Scenes Competiton on Jan. 4.

According to officials from WT, the students performed “Hatbox Trio” from the opera “Postcard from Morocco,” which was staged in November 2022 by the WT Opera.

“I am so proud of my students,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of voice and WT Opera director. “Their competition was absolutely spectacular, and it’s an amazing honor that our WT singers placed so highly.”

Officials from WT noted that the contest, which was founded in 2009, was named for WT’s Regents professor of music, Robert Hansen, in honor of his 25 years of service as NOA’s executive director. Hansen stepped down as director of WT’s School of Music in the summer of 2023 and officially will retire from the university following the 2023-24 academic year, according to officials from WT.

Only four finalists are selected in the competition’s three divisions, Beckham-Turner said.