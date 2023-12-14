CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that three music students will travel to Arizona during the holiday break to compete in a national opera competition named for a WT professor.

WT detailed that on Jan. 4, three students will take part in the National Opera Association’s Robert Hanson Collegiate Opera Scenes Competition in Phoenix, performing “Hatbox Trio” from the opera “Postcard from Morocco.”

The three student performers include:

Brooklynn King, a senior music major from Pearland;

Erin Hinds, a senior music major from Amarillo; and

Sarah Estes, a junior music major from Turpin, Okla.

“It’s really, really exciting,” Hinds said, “Sarah Beckham-Turner (WT’s assistant professor of voice and WT Opera director) submitted us, and we’re happy that we advanced to the finals. It’s nice to know that all our hard work on ‘Postcard’ paid off.”

The contest, noted WT, was founded in 2009 and named for Hansen in honor of his 25 years of service as NOA’s executive director. He currently serves as WT’s Regents Professor of Music and was formerly the director of WT’s School of Music, though he will officially retire after the 2023-24 academic year.

“It’s really cool that this contest is named for Dr. Hansen,” said Hinds, “He is such a dedicated teacher – exactly what you should look for in a teacher.”

Beckham-Turner said that the trio is one of only four finalists selected in the competition’s three divisions.

“Win or lose at the conference, we are in the top four in our division, and that shows the quality of work here at WT Opera,” Beckham-Turner said, “I am so proud of my students and their dedication to greatness.”