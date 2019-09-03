WT ranked among top value online bachelor’s degrees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has two-degree programs that are getting some national attention for the quality and costs.

According to rankings published by the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator Database, WT was ranked 25 out of 35 of the Top Value Marketing Online Bachelor’s Degree programs.

WT was also ranked 27 out of 35 among the Top Value Criminal Justice Studies Online Bachelor’s Degree programs.

“We offer quality undergraduate, graduate, and professional level coursework in flexible, accessible online formats,” Dr. Walter Wendler, president of WT, said. “We are excited to have two of our online programs included in these top value rankings.”