CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that in the 2022 fiscal year, the university raised more money for its One West campaign than it did in the 2021 fiscal year.

According to a news release from the university, more than $73 million was raised in major and yearly gifts between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, $60 million more than the amount raised in the 2021 fiscal year.

“Hands down, it is the donors that make a fundraising campaign successful, and I am grateful to those who have given, are considering giving, and those who have not yet thought about giving but will,” WT President Walter Wendler said in the release. “Great universities, without exception, are successful in fundraising. The two go hand-in-hand in higher education.”

Officials said in the release that more than half of the gifts to the campaign have been earmarked to focus on “people,” establishing professorships and chairs, along with expanding scholarship opportunities. Around 26% of the gifts have been focused on improving existing buildings and constructing new spaces and around 22.8% have been focused on enhancing academic offerings and research.

“Our donors feel connected to WT’s vision of being the Panhandle’s University,” Todd Rasberry, the university’s vice president for philanthropy and external relations, said in the release. “People understand that means WT has a responsibility to serve the people and communities of the Panhandle region in our teaching, research and service mission, and they are supporting that vision through their donations.”