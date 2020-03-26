WT professors embracing technology with online instruction switch

“Without this technology, this group of people that are coming together today would not be together today.,” said Dr. Jillian Yarbrough, WT Clinical Assistant Professor of Management.

This has become the new norm for WT professors like Dr. Yarbrough, online instruction.

“The leadership is constantly asking what kind of technology can I give you so that you can best support your students,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough is embracing the technology as she holds an online discussion with her organizational behavior class through the web-based video platform zoom, which is what a majority of professors are having to do after around 95% of WT’s classes were switched to online.

Yarbrough says the mentality of the professors remained positive and optimistic.

“They have been studying this and researching it and preparing and many of them have been teaching online. Some face to face, some online. So the transition is one that they’re ready to make,” said Yarbrough.

In times like these, it’s all about whatever it takes to make sure students get the best education.

“We’re going to be part of making this transition and how do we make this a valuable learning experience for our students. The focus remains just on the students and just using the technology to reach them,” said Yarbrough.