WT hosts Canyon ISD Senior Day College and Career Fair

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 500 Canyon students got a chance to speak with some college recruiters from across the nation.

WT hosted Canyon ISD’s Senior Day College and Career Fair. Colleges, trade schools, and military branches filled into WT’s Legacy Hall to help canyon seniors plan a college career.

The annual fair is designed to help students with applying to colleges, financial aid, and the realities of college life.

“They hear teachers, they hear our high school talk about it and they don’t know how to feel about it. But when they actually get the chance to talk to people from the colleges themselves, I think it actually gives them a reason to want to go,” said Randall High Senior, Brantz Allison.

Students were encouraged to visit with at least three colleges or universities.